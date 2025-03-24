Marina announces sudden closure leaving boaters scrambling for new spot

BALTIMORE — The coveted view from Harborview Marina will look different come next Monday, the deadline to remove all boats.

The marina made an abrupt announcement earlier this month, stating that it was a "required decision" from their marine engineer due to "safety concerns about the current condition of the fixed pier."

Boaters were given two weeks to find a new spot, including ones that call the marina home.

"We found out about this last Thursday. Nobody believed it," boat owner Paul Kouvaris said."We were all rushed to get out of here and it's devastating. It's devastating to everyone here."

Kouvaris has had a spot at the marina since 2014.

He spent his Sunday clearing out things from his side of the dock and commissioning his boat.

Doug Harnish also is under a tight deadline.

"Currently our engine isn't running, it needs a new raw water pump," boat owner Doug Harnish said. "It's definitely pushing me to spent money that I wasn't planning to."

Harnish was planning to eventually live on his boat at Harborview, a perk that makes the marina unique.

It's a more affordable way to live with a view of the water.

For those already doing that, Captain Bobby LaPin of Boat Baltimore, says there's only a couple places for them to go.

"Although I understand that it was urgent for safety, it's really sad that these people have been kinda pushed into a corner to make that decision in such a small amount of time," LaPin said.

It was only a few years ago, LaPin says Lighthouse Point Marina suddenly shut down, sending many of the liveaboards to Harborview.

Phil Tansill, owner of Phil's Boat Repair, was already busy prepping for the season, but has had to prioritize helping out the slip owners of Harborview, including himself.

"Anybody and everybody's been calling me looking for help on short notice to get their boats up and running up and out of here. Everybody's boats were laid up for the winter," he said. "It's a lot to do. It's like if somebody told you to move out of your house in two weeks."

The loss of the marina is the loss of a Baltimore neighborhood on the water.

"The more rules that come in place, the more marinas that close, it just limits more and more options that people have, to bring their boat here, to live happily in Baltimore, to recreationally boat in Baltimore. It just takes away our vibrancy," he said.

Meanwhile, Kouvaris, who lives next door to the marina, worries what the future may look like.

"The view is going to be terrible. I don't know if you've seen abandoned marinas before but it's horrible. It's horrible what they look like. And I don't know what it's going to do to the value of these homes here," he said.

