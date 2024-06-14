"So many great things about Baltimore," people say recent events highlight the beauty in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Great weather, plus baseball, plus fleet week equals crowds of people outside.

More people are spending time downtown, and they say the week of events has been great for Baltimore.

“I mean, it’s a great city that, like, people don’t what a great city it is, so it’s just so much fun to have all these people down, and the excitement in Baltimore is doing a great job marketing itself, which is great," says Dawn Doherty.

Lisa Vanalstine has been living in Fells Point for the last six years. She says she was excited about this week, especially with all of the events.

Thursday was the first day people could tour the ships for fleet week, and Vanalstine says the festivities have more people in the city.

“We live right on the water, and we see the ships come in. I walk every day along the promenade, and this morning when I was there, they were 200 people in line already at 11 o’clock this morning to see the USS Marionette, so it’s just been super exciting," says Lisa Vanalstine.

Ericka Carpenter, who lives in Harford County, was one of those people.

She says it was important for her to come to Baltimore and support the sailors for fleet week because she comes from a military family.

She says she learned many interesting things on the tour, but the one thing that stood out to her was the women who worked on the ships.

“Being a female in the army, I was a generator mechanic and a surveillance airplane mechanic, so it’s really nice and warming to see another female engineer," says Ericka.

She says afterwards she decided to hang around Baltimore City and enjoy the festivals.

She says she wishes people could see Baltimore the way she does.

“So many great things about Baltimore; there’s so many historical things about Baltimore that doesn’t get to get highlighted you know, as often as it should and so things like this events like this, I think it’s great, and I think it’ll bring a more positive aspect to the city to show more than what we show normally," says Ericka Carpenter.

She is not the only one who wishes people could see the city’s beauty.

“Baltimore unfortunately is such a bad rep and people don’t see this. People don’t see every walk of life coming into Baltimore and just enjoying her beauty and her culture and her friendships and her great love," says Lisa.