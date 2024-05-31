Your guide to everything you need to enjoy Maryland Fleet Week

BALTIMORE, MD — Ships are just starting to return to Baltimore's Inner Harbor after the collapse of the Key Bridge, and, because of the efforts by crews working at the collapse site, Fleet Week, is happening, on schedule.

Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore, presented by Northrop Grumman, is happening in Baltimore June 12-18.

The FREE family-friendly event is full of activities for everyone, but there are some things you need to know before heading downtown.

There will be ships in Fells Point, North Locust Point, and the Inner Harbor. Ships will start arriving June 12th and will be open for public tours on June 13 through the 17th.

There is a Fleet Week APP you can download with specific ship schedules, so you can make sure the ship you want to see is open.

At the Inner Harbor you'll see the USS Marinette, Skipjack Sigsbee, the Mildred Belle, Mr. Trash Wheel, the USACE Reynolds, the USACE Catlett, Light Ship LS116 Chesapeake, USS Torsk, a US Coast Guard Cutter, the Seven Foot Knoll Lighthouse, and, of course, the USS Constellation.

In Fells Point you'll be able to tour the USCGC James Rankin at Broadway Pier.

North Locust Point is where the USS Fort Lauderdale will dock, along with the USS Gonzalez.

WMAR

Navy Ship Visiting Instructions

If you are coming downtown to tour some of the Navy ships docked in Baltimore here's what you need to know:



All bags will be searched prior to boarding

Anyone over the age of 18 will have to show some form of ID

You must wear close-toe shoes to board a US Navy Ship.

It's important to point out the proper shoes to wear. High-heels, open-toe sandals and even "Croc-style" shoes are prohibited.

What about photos and video?

You cannot operate a drone around or over vessels taking part in Maryland Fleet Week at both North Locust Point and the Inner Harbor.

Before boarding, you can take photos of the Navy ships.

During your tour of the ship your guide will tell you when and where you can take photos.

You'll be asked to keep your camera/cell phone in a pocket, purse, or backpack until you get to an approved photo spot. If you violate the policy you may be asked to leave the ship.



WMAR

Other important things as you plan your day:



Pets are not allowed on Navy ships. Service animals are welcome at the festivals, but all other furry friends should stay home.

The ships are not handicap accessible.

You'll encounter a lot of steps, ladders, and narrow passageways on your tour.

While you'll be able to board the ship any vehicles on the ship, cars or planes, are static displays and cannot be boarded.

There are events every day throughout Fleet Week. See what's happening and plan your trip here.