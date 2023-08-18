Slutty Vegan burger chain coming to Northwood Commons

BALTIMORE — Slutty Vegan, the Atlanta-based burger chain founded by Baltimore native Pinky Cole, will open next year near Morgan State University.

Northwood Commons Shopping Center announced Thursday that Slutty Vegan will be coming in 2024.

Slutty Vegan has held several popular pop-ups in Baltimore, and Pinky Cole had promised the restaurant would be opening in the city, after also recently opening in Washington, D.C.

Other new businesses coming next year to Northwood Commons include Miss Toya's Creole House and Two Strand Salon (currently on Harford Road in Parkville).