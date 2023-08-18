Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Slutty Vegan burger chain coming to Northwood Commons

Northwood Commons
WMAR
Northwood Commons<br/>
Northwood Commons
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 11:09:41-04

BALTIMORE — Slutty Vegan, the Atlanta-based burger chain founded by Baltimore native Pinky Cole, will open next year near Morgan State University.

Northwood Commons Shopping Center announced Thursday that Slutty Vegan will be coming in 2024.

Slutty Vegan has held several popular pop-ups in Baltimore, and Pinky Cole had promised the restaurant would be opening in the city, after also recently opening in Washington, D.C.

Other new businesses coming next year to Northwood Commons include Miss Toya's Creole House and Two Strand Salon (currently on Harford Road in Parkville).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices