"Slap in the face": Baltimore Police union votes 99.4% to reject City's latest contract offer

BALTIMORE — Labor negotiations are getting contentious between Baltimore City and the local Fraternal Order of Police.

On May 29, members of the Baltimore Police union rejected the City's latest offer by a resounding 99.4 percent.

Both parties are attempting to renegotiate an expiring Memorandum of Understanding that would go into effect July 1.

The police union is seeking a five percent combined pay raise in fiscal year 2026, including a 2.5 percent increase effective July 1, 2025, and a second 2.5 percent wage hike beginning January 1, 2026.

If the union gets their way, officer pay would go up an additional four percent over fiscal year 2027, two percent come July 1, 2026, and another two percent starting on January 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, the City is countering with a three percent cost of living increase in each fiscal year of 2026 and 2027.

On paper the City's offer amounts to a six percent raise over two years, as opposed to the union's suggestion of nine percent.

Trainees and officers with three or less years service time, would collect a five percent raise during Fiscal Year 2026 under the City's proposal.

But, the union claims the City's offer of a six percent raise is a misrepresentation of what officers would truly be getting.

"The offer was nothing short of insulting," FOP 3 President Mike Mancuso wrote on X. "The proposal amounts to a sub-par compensation package of a 1% raise spread over two years, considering the city’s take backs in their offer."

WMAR-2 News reviewed a copy of the City's offer to learn what these so called "take backs" mean.

According to the Union, the City would recoup about five percent of its proposed six percent pay raise by rescinding benefits officers have under the existing contract.

For example, the City wants to change up its compensation for officers on-call.

The City's proposal would pay these officers $30 for each eight-hour shift, regardless of whether they're called in or not.

In the event they are needed, officers would receive a minimum four hours overtime pay, and lose their original off-day.

Another example is the City's plan to eliminate Vacation Medical Incentive Days, which can account for up to eight additional paid days off annually, a reward for officers not calling out sick.

Instead the City is looking at expanding the criteria of what permits an officer to use sick leave.

Unlike past contracts, the City's latest pitch would allow officers to use a sick day to care for a family member or any other reason that falls under FMLA laws.

Another holdup is a four hour "penalty payment" officers are usually entitled to when their regular off-day is canceled.

The City's latest proposal would eliminate the "penalty payment" as long as the day off is canceled a week or more in advance.

Only if the officer loses their day with less than a week's notice will they receive the "penalty pay."

The same rules and timing would apply if a day off is canceled and later restored.

There's also concern of when officers would be entitled to have their canceled off day replaced.

If canceled under a week's notice, the City's proposal states "The Department reschedules the member’s canceled [off] day, only if the department can’t reschedule the day will members be paid out."

In cases of more than a week's notice being given, the City is proposing the off-day be "forfeited and cannot be rescheduled or paid out."

Mancuso says it's changes like these that mathematically equate to only a one percent pay raise, rather than the six percent the City says it's offering.

Both sides say their offers are final.

"BPD is nearly 700 officers short of what is actually needed to police Baltimore. To make matters worse there are 400 members eligible to retire at any moment," said Mancuso. "This offer does absolutely nothing to address retention, recruitment, or the collapse in morale that continues to plague the agency. It’s a slap in the face to every officer still showing up, doing a dangerous job in a city that refuses to invest in its police force."

We've reached out to the City for comment, and are awaiting hear back.