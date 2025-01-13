Slain security guard & son were co-workers on same shift at McDonald's

BALTIMORE — Added security and grief counselors were at the McDonald's on Reisterstown Road Monday, following a deadly shooting Sunday evening.

"It happened so quick," franchise owner Danitra Bell said. "We're just trying to foster a safe environment for our customers, for our team. We're completely locked in and focused on supporting the community in any way we can."

Baltimore Police identified 38-year-old Jamal Davis, a security guard at the restaurant, as the victim.

The shooting happened after a physical argument broke out around 4 p.m.

Bell says Davis' teenage son also works at the restaurant, and was present at the time shots were fired.

"He was a great person and for his son to see him like that was devastating," Bell said.

Since 2021 Davis worked for Cameo Consultant Company, who is contracted to work security at the restaurant.

CEO Carlos Moorer released the following statement:

"Jamal was truly exceptional—an incredible father who loved his children deeply and a hardworking, dependable individual. He was a man of integrity, doing his best to provide for his family and make a difference in this challenging city. His loss is profoundly felt by everyone who knew him. This was an impactful loss for the Cameo Family. We ask that you keep his kids and family uplifted in prayer."

Bell remembered Davis being a great father and respectful man.

"He's done a great job, has great relations with the neighborhood. He was actually, in the moments before this tragedy happened was actually sitting with one of our elderly customers that comes in every morning for coffee," Bell said.

In the two decades she's been involved with the business, Bell said there's never been an incident like this one.

"What is disheartening is to see that there were young people involved for such a life changing incident," Bell said. "I hope they really understand the devastating nature of the acts they caused and that things can change in an instant."

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates called Sunday's shooting "terrible," but supports the idea of businesses having private security.

"I do think that when you have a private security guards and they're properly trained and everything that yes, they do make Baltimore safer," Bates said. "One, I think it makes the customer feel a little safer for when they walk into an establishment but I think number two, sometimes the individuals who may be thinking about perpetrating crimes, that may be a deterrent," he explained.

Investigators have not released any additional information but are calling this an "active and open homicide" investigation.

This is Baltimore City's second recorded homicide of 2025.

