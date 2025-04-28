Sixteen teens arrested for crimes committed over the weekend

Baltimore Police announced Monday that they've arrested 16 teens for crimes committed over the past weekend.

They were charged with crimes including robbery, stolen autos, burglaries, handgun violations, aggravated assaults, and common assaults.

Three of the teens were charged as adults.

Police say that eleven of the kids have been previously arrested, and two of them have each been arrested more than 9 times.

"It's incredibly frustrating to see young people involved in violent crimes across our city," Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

According to data from the MONSE Public Safety Accountability Dashboard, both violence crime and property crimes are down from this time last year.

Homicides are down by more than 30%, non-fatal shootings are down by nearly 30%, and rape, aggravated assault, carjackings, arson and burglary are all down from the same time last year as well.

"We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. We need accountability, early intervention and real support for our youth to break this cycle and build a safer future for Baltimore," Worley added.