Six people died within 12 hours last week following a series of Maryland house fires

BALTIMORE — Six people died in a series of house fires across Maryland last week that broke out within a 12 hour span.

The latest deadly fire occurred Friday just after 10am in Allegany County,

Flames swept through a home on Asbury Avenue, prompting a two alarm response.

It took around 60 firefighters 25 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The remains of two unidentified victims were discovered inside the house.

Investigators are still looking into the cause, but believe the fire originated in the living room. It's unclear if the home was equipped with smoke alarms.

Less than two hours earlier in Harford County, crews were busy putting out another house fire on Darlington Avenue.

A 77-year-old resident escaped, but unfortunately his 73-year-old wife and 30-year-old son didn't make it out.

Aberdeen Police tried entering to save them, but were overcome by heavy smoke. One officer had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

It took over an hour for 70 firefighters to finally control the flames.

The cause and origin remain under investigation.

Then on Thursday night two more lives were lost in a fire on Riversedge Circle in Annapolis.

Although investigators think it was accidentally set, the exact cause is unclear.

"Our hearts break for each of the families affected by these tragedies," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "These are devastating reminders of the importance of fire safety, especially during the winter when the risks increase. I ask everyone to remain vigilant as we light our homes to stay warm. Please check your smoke alarms, have an escape plan, and practice it."