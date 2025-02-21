Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people killed in a townhome fire in Annapolis

Orange flames burning
Storyblocks Enterprise
File: Image of flames
Orange flames burning
Posted

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two people are dead after a fire broke out inside a townhome.

It happened Thursday around 9:50 p.m. on Riversedge Circle in Annapolis, according to Anne Arundel County Fire.

They said firefighters found two people inside the home. One was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both victims died. Information about the victims has not been released.

Investigators called the fire accidental but did not give an exact cause.

The home was in the middle of a row of townhomes. Fire officials say the American Red Cross is helping the adults and pets in an adjoining house that was impacted by the fire.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are