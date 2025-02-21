Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people injured in Friday morning house fire

Aberdeen Fire.png
Photo from Chris Morawski<br/>
Aberdeen Fire.png
Posted

ABERDEEN, Md — Two people were injured after a two-alarm fire in Aberdeen Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Darlington Avenue around 8:30 Friday morning.

According to Harford County Fire & EMS on X two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, one is an Aberdeen Police Officer.

WMAR-2 News has a crew on the scene of the fire and will have more details throughout the day.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are