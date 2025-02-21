Two people injured in Friday morning house fire

ABERDEEN, Md — Two people were injured after a two-alarm fire in Aberdeen Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Darlington Avenue around 8:30 Friday morning.

According to Harford County Fire & EMS on X two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, one is an Aberdeen Police Officer.

A 2nd alarm has been called. One injured civilian being treated by @HarfordCoDES EMS. @MarylandOSFM is responding.



Photos from Chris Morawski pic.twitter.com/HkuKqyxTuL — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) February 21, 2025

WMAR-2 News has a crew on the scene of the fire and will have more details throughout the day.

