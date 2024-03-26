Six construction workers presumed dead after Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The six construction workers that fell into the Patapsco River after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed are now presumed dead.

This news comes from the executive vice president of Brawner Builders, the company they all worked for.

Search and rescue efforts were underway as early as 2:00 a.m. when the bridge was struck by a large ship.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the ship named DALI was carrying cargo for the Danish based company, Maersk, from Singapore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

At the time of the crash, the bridge was undergoing construction, causing several workers to fall in the water.

RELATED: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge causing collapse

Scanner traffic shows what happened moments before the crash.

"If we can stop traffic, make sure no one's on the bridge right now...if there's a crew up there you might want to notify the foreman."

"The whole bridge just fell down," someone shouts.

One person has since been rescued and they've been treated and released from Shock Trauma.

All 22 crew members aboard the ship, including the pilot, have been accounted for with no major injuries reported.

Prior to arriving at the Port of Baltimore, the Dali departed the Norfolk Harbor on March 22 without incident.

President Joe Biden addressed the tragedy during an earlier press conference.

He said the federal government would "pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge," which one expert says could take years.

