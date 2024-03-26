Watch Now
President Biden says federal government will pay full cost to replace the bridge

Posted at 1:11 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 13:12:46-04

President Joe Biden, in an on-camera statement addressing the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, said that the federal government will "pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge."

He was briefed Tuesday morning on the collapse and added that because the people on board the ship were able to alert authorities that they'd lost control of the ship, the bridge was closed to traffic.

"We're gonna stay with you, as long as it takes," he says.

He added that the Army Corps of Engineers will lead the effort to clear the bridge debris out of the Patapsco River, to get shipping back on track.

The President talked about the importance of the economic impact of the port and the important role the bridge plays in transportation around the region.

He added that he directed his team "to move heaven and earth to reopen the Port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanely possible."

