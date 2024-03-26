Engineering expert breaks down Key Bridge collapse

Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge overnight, WMAR-2 News spoke with associate professor Rachel Sangree at the Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.

"I would say there is no repair," she tells us. "For those three stands that collapsed, they'll have to be cleaned out of the river and the bridge will have to be rebuilt."

She says that rebuilding the bridge will likely take a few years.

The bridge's collapse also wasn't due to a design error, says Sangree.

"This was a three-span continuous truss bridge, which means that all three spans of that truss were connected together," she says. "The benefit.. of having a continuous truss is that.. it's a more efficient design, so we can use smaller members or span a longer distance using less material."

Which is helpful for a traffic bridge crossing a large shipping lane, but meant that when the cargo ship hit one of the stands, the two connected stands collapsed as well.

The bridge was built in the 1970s and opened up on March 23, 1977.