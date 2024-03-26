Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Engineering expert breaks down Key Bridge collapse

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse 3-26-24
Erick Ferris/WMAR-2 News
Daylight shows a truly devastating scene after the overnight collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse 3-26-24
Posted at 12:06 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 12:33:15-04

Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge overnight, WMAR-2 News spoke with associate professor Rachel Sangree at the Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.

"I would say there is no repair," she tells us. "For those three stands that collapsed, they'll have to be cleaned out of the river and the bridge will have to be rebuilt."

She says that rebuilding the bridge will likely take a few years.

The bridge's collapse also wasn't due to a design error, says Sangree.

"This was a three-span continuous truss bridge, which means that all three spans of that truss were connected together," she says. "The benefit.. of having a continuous truss is that.. it's a more efficient design, so we can use smaller members or span a longer distance using less material."

Which is helpful for a traffic bridge crossing a large shipping lane, but meant that when the cargo ship hit one of the stands, the two connected stands collapsed as well.

The bridge was built in the 1970s and opened up on March 23, 1977.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices