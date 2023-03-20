Sinai gets $5 million donation for planned cancer building

BALTIMORE — A local couple is donating $5 million toward a new cancer center at Sinai Hospital. The northwest Baltimore hospital is breaking ground this year on the hospital, which is projected to cost $95 million and will now be called the Mandy and Dennis Weinman Cancer Building.

It's the latest expansion of cancer services being built at a Baltimore-area hospital in recent years. GBMC is wrapping up construction on the first phase of its three-story Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute, and University of Maryland Medical Center broke ground last year on a new, 9-story home for its cancer center that's expected to be finished in 2025.

Sinai's gift from Mandy and Dennis Weinman will fund a 125,000-square-foot cancer building on Greenspring Avenue, announced LifeBridge Health today. The building will feature 32 adult infusion bays, 16 adult exam spaces, seven pediatric infusion bays, six pediatric exam rooms, renovated radiation oncology suites and other support services and spaces. The groundbreaking ceremony is set for May 23. The building is expected to be completed around December 2025.

Sinai treats about 30,000 people with cancer each year, said LifeBridge vice president and chief development officer Julie Cox.

Dennis Weinman, who is a board member of both Sinai and LifeBridge, was inspired by the care that his grandmother received at Sinai several years ago, said the hospital.

Weinman said in a statement:

"Our support for this transformational project is the perfect intersection of the passion Mandy and I have for both philanthropy and advancing new frontiers for cancer treatment and care. Our intention is for this building to serve as a sign of hope in our community as LifeBridge Health continues to enhance its standing as a destination resource for patients in their battle against this devastating disease.

Cox said the Weinmans' gift "will have an immediate impact and also support our ongoing efforts to evolve and enhance our approach to cancer detection and treatment."

Sinai also broke ground this past fall on a $50 million expansion to its emergency room, which is set to be done next year.