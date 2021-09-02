GBMC breaks ground on new $166 million multi-year construction project

TOWSON, Md. — The Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) on Thursday broke ground on two new buildings on their campus.

New construction will consist of a three-story -- 117,000 square-foot building to replace older inpatient rooms along with a new grand entrance to the hospital, and also a two-story 70,000 square-foot pavilion to house the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute.

The initial phase is expected to be completed by fall 2023 with a total estimated cost of $166 million.

Schematics for the Pavilion are in the creation phase, with an expected completion date of fall 2024.

Made up of two clinical floors, with 30 beds each, the new impatient building will have rooms double the size of current ones.

Some of the new designs increase safety in an environment still riddled with COVID-19, including a new alcove that allows medical staff to observe patients without entering the room and a unique server that makes for easy passage of medical supplies reducing the need to enter and exit the room. Staff will also be able to transition to “pandemic mode” that can exhaust air to the outside in a timely manner to increase protection against infectious diseases.

The ground floor addition will include a retail pharmacy, a medical library and a gift shop. Yvonne Kahlert Chapel will be relocated from its current location to overlook an outdoor healing garden in the courtyard developed between the new and existing buildings to the south. The existing kosher pantry will be moved, and a new meditation interior garden will be built in its place.

The GBMC Foundation has raised $37.8M towards the project with each member of the board of directors making a contribution.