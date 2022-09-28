Sinai Hospital will double ER size, with $50M expansion

BALTIMORE — Sinai Hospital is set to get a $50 million expansion to its emergency room that will more than double the department's size.

Sinai broke ground today on the project, which features 36,600 square feet of new construction. The 156-year-old hospital noted that this will allow Sinai to see about 30 percent more patients each year. Sinai reported getting 68,179 emergency room visits in 2018.

The expansion is projected to be finished in December 2024.

Sinai is a Level II Trauma Center - the second most-comprehensive level of trauma service. The modernization plan will create larger patient rooms, more space for sub-specialties like pediatrics or behavioral health, expand the waiting areas, add another ambulance intake wing with a rapid offloading area, and add a lab and radiology suite.

Besides new construction, there will be 33,500 square feet of total interior renovation.

The expansion is being partly supported by state and federal funding; Sinai noted the help from U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, as well as philanthropists.