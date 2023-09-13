Watch Now
Simon's Bakery to stay open in Cockeysville

Posted at 2:56 PM, Sep 13, 2023
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A longtime Baltimore County bakery is staying open, after a previous announcement that it was closing.

Simon's Bakery in Cockeysville confirmed that it's getting new ownership.

The bakery posted on Facebook that it won't be shutting down after all - and that the new owners "will be continuing with all the same recipes."

The business has been in operation for 137 years, since first opening in south Baltimore.

Simon's Bakery, which is in the Cranbrook Shopping Center, would not reveal the new owners.

WMAR has profiled Simon's special holiday displays.

