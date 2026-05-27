Silver Spring man charged with murder in Bethesda hotel parking lot shooting

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — A Silver Spring man is in police custody in connection with a deadly shooting inside the parking lot of the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

Terrance Brainell Williams, 41, is charged with first-degree murder, police say.

The shooting occurred on May 14. Officers responded to the scene at 11:37 a.m. and found the victim, 41-year-old Quentin Tyrone Davis, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say Davis, who was a guest at the hotel, died at the scene.

Investigators found that Davis was walking through the parking lot toward the hotel when he was approached by Williams, who shot him during the encounter and fled the scene.

According to police, surveillance footage revealed a car being driven to the area and parked near the scene by a person who was later identified as Williams.

Williams was seen getting out of the car and walking toward the hotel. After the shooting, he returned to the car and drove away on Rockville Pike.

Investigators later determined that Williams and Davis knew each other.

Williams was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is being held pending a bond hearing.