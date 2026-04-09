Show off your community! Share your photos with WMAR!

We love seeing your view of our community, whether it’s a stunning weather shot, a playful pup enjoying the outdoors, or a local event that brings people together.

Send us your best photos, and they could be featured on our websites, social media, and even in our weather forecasts!

By sharing your photo, you confirm that:

You took the photo and own the rights to it.

You give The E.W. Scripps Company permission to use it across our platforms, with credit to you.

📩 Upload your images below:

Include your name, location, and a short description of the photo. We'll even take a video if you have it!

Let’s show the world the beauty, joy, and spirit of our community one photo at a time!

