Shots fired near Towson Circle on Monday

TOWSON, Md. — Shots were fired early this afternoon in the Towson Circle area, prompting a safety warning from Towson University on the first day of the new semester.

Baltimore County police said they got a report of shots fired at about 11:55 a.m. and found shell casings on Joppa Road near Virginia Avenue, just east of the Circle.

No victims were found, and the investigation is ongoing.

Towson University police sent an alert about an "off campus shooting," but said county police "have advised that the individuals involved appear to have the left area" and students can resume normal activities. They're asking anyone with information to call 410-887-2361.