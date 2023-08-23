Reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Rachel Morin

BEL AIR, Md. — Its been more than two weeks since Rachel Morin was found dead along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air and still no one in custody.

Metro Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Morin was reported missing around 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 when she did not come home from a walk.

Her body was discovered the next day.

Last week, the Harford County Sheriff's Office caught a break in the case.

DNA from the crime scene came back with a match to a suspect wanted in a Los Angeles home invasion and assault from back in March.

They released surveillance video of the man leaving the crime scene in Los Angeles.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, five foot nine, 160 pounds, around 20 to 30-years-old, dark hair with a muscular build.

Deputies believe that this suspect could be connected to other violent crimes in other states.

If you are able to identify this suspect or have any additional information regarding this case, contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 410-836-7788.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered and walked part of the Ma & Pa trail starting at the Williams Street entrance.

They left flowers and pictures of Rachel as they walked. Rachel's mother, Patty Morin, dubbed the walk "the trail of life."

A celebration of life is going to be held for Rachel on Sunday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Greater Grace Church of Baltimore.

The Morin family invites the community to the "Celebration of Life" service and to honor the cherished memory of Rachel.