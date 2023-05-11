Shantay Jackson stepping down as Baltimore City's neighborhood safety director

BALTIMORE — More turnover at Baltimore City Hall.

A source confirmed to WMAR-2 News that Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), is leaving her post next month.

Since 2020 Jackson led the effort to address City violence as a public health issue while also making public safety policy recommendations.

Additionally Jackson's team was tasked with running neighborhood engagement programs such as Safe Streets.

A reason for Jackson's resignation was not revealed. A successor has not yet been named publicly.

She becomes the latest departing member of Scott's administration.

Earlier this month Marvin James was named the Mayor's interim chief of staff, taking over for Chezia Cager, who'd only been in the position since late November.

She replaced Michael Huber who left last September for a position with Johns Hopkins.

Scott's communications office has also experienced frequent change.

Bryan Doherty was recently named director, replacing Cirilo R. Manego III who held the role less than three months. Before that, it was Monica Lewis who remained in the position from June 2022 to February 2023, after succeeding Cal Harris who stayed on for just 10 months.

Another high level staffer, former Deputy Mayor Ted Carter, resigned last August amid reports he was under investigation by the City's human resources department.

Then in October 2022, former City Administrator Christopher J. Shorter accepted a new position in Prince William, Virginia.