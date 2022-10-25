Baltimore City Administrator accepts County Executive position in Virginia

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Administrator Christopher J. Shorter is accepting a new position as County Executive in Prince William, Virginia.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors recently approved the move.

He became Baltimore’s first ever City Administrator in January of 2021.

The position was created following a 2020 City Charter amendment.

During his time in Baltimore Shorter chaired the City's Workforce Vaccination and Testing Operations Task Force, and led Mayor Brandon Scott's vacant properties review process.

“It speaks volumes of the transformational work that is happening in Baltimore when people like Chris are tapped from other municipalities or organizations to serve in key roles,” Scott said. “I know Chris will agree with me when I say that talented and accomplished professionals really create lasting impact when they do great work to lay a solid foundation on which even greater work can be built. Chris has done that and has assembled a strong team that will ensure that the progress continues.”

Shorter's last day with the City is December 30. A search is underway for his replacement.

