Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Ted Carter resigns amid report of HR investigation

BALTIMORE — Deputy Baltimore City Mayor Ted Carter has officially resigned from his post.

A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Scott's office confirmed the news in a statement, Monday.

"Mayor Scott thanks Mr. Carter for his service to the city and appreciates his decision to not allow any distractions to prevent the advancement of this crucial work. "

While the City has declined to comment on circumstances surrounding Carter's resignation, the Baltimore Brew last week reported that he was under an internal human resources investigation over allegations of "inappropriate behavior around women."

In the meantime, Bukola Rashedat Hammed-Owens will temporarily fill in handling the City's Community & Economic Development portfolio.

A permanent replacement is expected to be announced in the near future.

According to his city government bio, Carter was appointed in April 2021 to lead 14 city agencies with a combined $1 billion budget.

Prior to becoming Deputy Mayor, Carter reportedly served as Chief Economic Development and Business Officer for Cuyahoga County, in Cleveland, Ohio.

He also previously spent time in 1996 as a staffer in the Clinton administration.