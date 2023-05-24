Shady Side man robbed at gunpoint after inviting online escort to home

SHADY SIDE, Md. — A Shady Side man was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday after inviting a female escort to his home.

Police say the victim arranged the overnight meeting online.

When the escort arrived at the victim's home on Lincoln Road, she was dropped off by another man.

Later while the victim was showering, the man returned with a gun.

The escort and armed suspect then ransacked the victim's home before taking off in a maroon pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.