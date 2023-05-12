Several students at a Cecil County school created a 'People We Should Kill' list

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Officials at Bohemia Manor Middle School were recently made aware of a "People We Should Kill List," created by several students at the school.

It was created at the beginning of the school year and discovered through social media.

According to a Cecil County Public School spokesperson, the school was made aware of the information that was posted and thoroughly investigated the incident. This includes the threat assessment protocol process that is in place.

In a letter addressed to parents the school said, "We were able to identify the students involved and determine that the list was created at the beginning of the year but was recently found by another student and reported."

"This situation serves as a reminder that information such as this should always be reported immediately to school officials and/or law enforcement," the letter adds.

The full letter can be found below: