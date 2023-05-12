Several students at a Cecil County school created a 'People We Should Kill' list

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Officials at Bohemia Manor Middle School were recently made aware of a "People We Should Kill List," created by several students at the school.
It was created at the beginning of the school year and discovered through social media.
According to a Cecil County Public School spokesperson, the school was made aware of the information that was posted and thoroughly investigated the incident. This includes the threat assessment protocol process that is in place.
In a letter addressed to parents the school said, "We were able to identify the students involved and determine that the list was created at the beginning of the year but was recently found by another student and reported."
"This situation serves as a reminder that information such as this should always be reported immediately to school officials and/or law enforcement," the letter adds.
The full letter can be found below:
Dear Families:
I wanted to make you aware of a situation that was brought to our attention in the middle school involving a list that was found labeled “People We Should Kill.” After investigating, we were able to identify the students involved and determine that the list was created at the beginning of the year but was recently found by another student and reported. Students involved will face appropriate disciplinary consequences.
Situations of this nature are taken very seriously by the school system. This situation serves as a reminder that information such as this should always be reported immediately to school officials and/or law enforcement. In this case, the open lines of communication that exist between students, parents, and school administrators allowed us to swiftly and thoroughly investigate this particular matter.
Thank you for your support as we work to provide a safe, secure learning environment for our students. Please feel free to contact me with any further questions.