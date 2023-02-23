Securing the future of Ellsworth Cemetery

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Largely forgotten for over a century, last year, volunteers helped identify nine black soldiers, including John Wesley Cole, whose grave is once again marked by a headstone at Ellsworth Cemetery just outside of Westminster.

“He enlisted in the 4th Regiment of the United States Colored Infantry just following the Battle of Gettysburg,” a volunteer, Diane Boettcher, told us at the time, “He served a little over two years, and he was wounded four times.”

Now, County Commissioner Tom Gordon III says the City of Westminster appears ready to annex the cemetery, which more than a century ago, may not have been possible.

“It’s been a narrative that’s out there,” said Gordon, “I’ve never seen anything specific in writing that stated as such, and I know that there are definitely African-Americans that are buried in the Westminster Cemetery at a later date so whether it was a case of they couldn’t acquire land or unable to, no one is really 100 percent certain on that.”

What is certain is by shifting the boundaries to make the cemetery part of Westminster, it would make it eligible for more grant money to keep restoring it.

In addition to graves that have been marked, ground-penetrating radar has discovered evidence of almost 200 others yet to be identified---each with a story just waiting to be told.

“It’s Carroll County’s story,” said Gordon, “It’s the story of the veterans and the residents buried there, as well as their later family, but also of the community as a whole.”