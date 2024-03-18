Second suspect identified in 1970 cold case of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A second suspect was identified in the 1970 murder of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers.

Donald Willard, 74, from Montgomery County, was identified as the second suspect according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Willard, now deceased, was identified through forensic genetic genealogy.

Just last year, Forrest Clyde Williams III, was also identified as a suspect. Like Willard, Williams is also dead.

Police identify Williams as a suspect:

Suspect identified in murder 52 years ago

Conyers' body was found in a wooded area outside of Millersville on October 20, 1970.

Police said she went to a homecoming bonfire and pep rally at Glen Burnie High School on October 16, 1970. Later that night, she drove her family's 1967 Dodge Monaco to the Harundale Mall in Glen Burnie, but did not return.

The car was recovered on October 19, 1970 near Mountain Road and Route 100. During that time, the road was under construction.

The next day, her body was found a short distance from the car. More than 50 years later, police say advances in DNA technology and genetic genealogy pointed them to Williams.

Williams had moved to Maryland from Virginia and was attending Northeast High School in Pasadena at the time.

There is no evidence he knew Conyers.

Police are urging anyone with more information on this case to come forward and contact the department at 410-222-4731.

You may remain anonymous and call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.