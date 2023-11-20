Second shooter arrested in D.C. for alleged role in Morgan State mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Metropolitan Police have arrested the second person wanted in connection to the October 3 mass shooting at Morgan State University.

Jovon Williams, 18, was taken into custody in Washington D.C. and faces attempted first-degree murder charges.

BPD Jovan Williams

“The Morgan State community has been forced to grapple with the violent, reckless decision of a few individuals who had no regard for the lives around them. I want to thank the U.S. Marshals, BPD, and Morgan State Police for diligently working this case until these suspects were apprehended. I hope that this will be a sign to everyone that if you come into Baltimore City, endanger lives, and injure people, we will not rest until you are held accountable,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Five people, including four students, were injured in the shooting which took place following the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation.

As a result, Morgan postponed all of their remaining Homecoming events for the year.

They've alsoincreased securityon campus.

"Today, the Morgan Community can continue to move forward with the comfort of knowing that both shooting suspects have now been captured and taken off the streets. We thank the Baltimore Police Department, Morgan State University Police, and all of the other law enforcement agencies for their collaboration and diligent effort to bring these individuals to justice. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to Mayor Brandon Scott, Governor Wes Moore, and other elected officials for their ongoing support throughout this ordeal. This is indeed great news," Morgan State President David Wilson said.

Back in October, Baltimore Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting as well.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody in Washington D.C., and faces multiple counts of attempted murder.

