Search continues for missing Baltimore girl

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are still searching for 12-year-old Tayzha "Alona" Warren.
Warren went missing from the Pikesville area at 8:30 pm on June 20.
She was last seen wearing red sparkling Crocs.
Anyone with information please call 911 or 410-307-2020.
