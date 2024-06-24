Watch Now
Search continues for missing Baltimore girl

Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 24, 2024

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are still searching for 12-year-old Tayzha "Alona" Warren.

Warren went missing from the Pikesville area at 8:30 pm on June 20.

She was last seen wearing red sparkling Crocs.

Anyone with information please call 911 or 410-307-2020.

