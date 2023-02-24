School board delays vote to renew Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter

BALTIMORE — Students and families are anticipating the fate of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys after the Baltimore Board of School Commissioners voted to defer the decision.

The charter school has been in danger of losing its charter with Baltimore City Schools.

Last week, Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises recommended keeping the charter school with several key conditions, including academic benchmarks and improving special education.

The vote to renew the charter did not pass. Members of the board voted 5-5, with one member absent.

About half of the members present showed apprehension toward the charter's operator. There are several conditions they would require the school to follow.

After a lengthy discussion, the board decided to defer the vote.

CEO of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys Edwin Avent said there was some disappointment tonight, but he's still optimistic.

“Obviously there's disappointment," said Edwin Avent, CEO of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys. "I understand the concerns, however, of the commissioners. Some of them have real concerns, and that’s their job to have concerns. And so I want them to work that out, I want them to be able to be comfortable with supporting us."

"But I implore them to just think about what we do for the city," Avent added. "There’s lots of parents who thank us for turning their sons around."

The charter school did not get the vote they wanted tonight, but things are not over for them just yet.

"We’re watching young African American men on a daily basis, being gunned down in the streets. We’re seeing them go to jail, we’re watching this happen. and we’re doing the work here to change that trajectory,” Avent continued.

The next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28.