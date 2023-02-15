BCPSS CEO recommends renewal for Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter

BALTIMORE — On Thursday night, the CEO of Baltimore City Schools recommended the board renew its charter with the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys.

This is not the official fate of the agreement - but it could be a key step toward keeping the charter with Baltimore City Schools.

For a while, there’s been real concern the school could lose its agreement with the city.

"I think we need to renew this charter," said Veronica Washington, a parent, last Tuesday. "I’ve seen so much growth from my son over the last year, we’ve had a difficult time, and coming into this school community, he’s been welcomed with open arms."

"This recommendation could have gone a different way, very easily," said Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools.

Santelises told the board it’s time to renew the agreement, with conditions the school’s operator takes steps to improve the school’s management.

In a letter, Santelises said there are academic issues with the school, and said the school’s operator ineffectively managed grant funds.

"Citations by the state, service of student with disabilities, access to coursework are not clerical errors," Santelises added. "And they are those this board, knows through experience, actually have severe consequences."

Santelises adds there have been steps toward improvement.

School leadership said they're grateful for the CEO's words.

"It was a moment of partial relief - knowing that Dr Santelises believes in us," said Edwin Avent, the school operator's leader. "So now, it’s up to the board, and I’ll have a true sigh of relief on the 23rd should they agree with her."

325 fourth to eighth grade students go to Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, according to Baltimore City Public Schools.

As WMAR reported - Baltimore City Public Schools sent the school several notices about the way it operates. Letters of concern to the school say it followed improper protocol for suspending a student, and entered data incorrectly.

On Thursday, leadership from the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys are scheduled to go before the board, presenting their arguments to keep the school’s agreement.

On February 23, the board is scheduled to make its final vote on the charter.

The full letter can be found below:

