Routine traffic stop leads to major drug bust in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested and faces numerous drug related charges following a traffic stop in Frederick County.

Early Friday morning, deputies were on routine patrol on Route 15 when they saw a white BMW X7 speeding.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and saw the driver, Xerxus Belvin, trying to hide a large square shaped object, wrapped in tape, under the driver's seat.

After searching the vehicle, a large of amount of heroin and cocaine were recovered.

Belvin was taken into custody and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Deputy Gauer at 301-600-1046.