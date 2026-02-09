Rockville man charged for allegedly showing up at Trump cabinet member's home masked & armed

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville man has been charged for allegedly plotting to kill one of President Donald Trump's cabinet members.

Back on August 10, 2025, Colin Demarco is accused of showing up at the Arlington County, Virginia home of Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought

Police say Demarco, 26, was "wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves, carrying a backpack and appeared to be concealing a firearm under his shirt, on the victim’s porch."

A witness called 911 reporting that Demarco approached them inquiring about Vought.

ABC News reports that Demarco asked the witness if anyone was at Vought's home, claiming he had an appointment.

Home surveillance footage captured Demarco on Vought's property at the time, allowing for police to identify him as the suspect.

SEE ALSO: California man plotted to kill Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh at his Maryland home

Detectives later executed search and seizure warrants at Demarco's home where they recovered digital evidence of directions to Vought's home, along with a guide on how to prevent being captured or identified.

Investigators also discovered an online post with Demarco appearing to solicit others to murder Vought just days before.

Demarco was taken into custody on January 16 in Montgomery County, Maryland and has since been extradited to Virginia to face charges.

ABC cites charging documents that quote Demarco stating "the November 2024 election was the lowest point in his life for he feared for impending war and a fascist takeover."

He also allegedly admired Luigi Mangione, another man with Maryland connections who is currently on trial for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The investigation into Demarco is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 703-228-4180 or 1-866-411-8477. Tips can also be emailed to ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.