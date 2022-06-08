Watch
Armed California man arrested near Maryland home of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh

<p>Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary committee regarding sexual assault allegations at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday, September 27, 2018. </p>
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 11:47:36-04

BALTIMORE — An armed California man has been arrested near the Maryland home of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Multiple reports say the man made death threats against Kavanaugh over a recently leaked draft suggesting that the court was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, the nation's landmark abortion case.

Police took the unidentified suspect into custody around 1:50am Wednesday.

Since the leak, protesters have flocked to the homes of the court's conservative justices presenting safety concerns.

Security for the justices has increased, but some leaders in Congress say it's not enough.

Governor Larry Hogan also issued a statement urging lawmakers to strongly condemn threats of violence against the justices, so they may carry out their duties without fear.

“I call on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain terms. It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”

