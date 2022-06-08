Armed California man arrested near Maryland home of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh

BALTIMORE — An armed California man has been arrested near the Maryland home of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Multiple reports say the man made death threats against Kavanaugh over a recently leaked draft suggesting that the court was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, the nation's landmark abortion case.

Police took the unidentified suspect into custody around 1:50am Wednesday.

Since the leak, protesters have flocked to the homes of the court's conservative justices presenting safety concerns.

Security for the justices has increased, but some leaders in Congress say it's not enough.

This morning’s disturbing reports are exactly why the Senate unanimously passed a Supreme Court security bill weeks ago. But House Democrats have inexplicably blocked it. House Democrats need to stop their blockade and pass this uncontroversial bill today. pic.twitter.com/wd8UB5RDvm — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 8, 2022

Attacks on and threats toward Supreme Court officials have gone on for too long. @POTUS must immediately enforce the laws, condemn illegal protesting at justices' homes, and pledge to protect every member of the Court from these escalating and dangerous threats. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 8, 2022

Governor Larry Hogan also issued a statement urging lawmakers to strongly condemn threats of violence against the justices, so they may carry out their duties without fear.

“I call on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain terms. It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”