Alleged shooter behind healthcare CEO's murder graduated from Gilman as valedictorian

BALTIMORE — The alleged gunman who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is from Towson.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was taken into custody Monday morning at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Investigators were tipped off by an employee who spotted Mangione eating inside the fast food restaurant.

He's accused of gunning down Thompson outside a Hilton hotel in Manhattan last week.

Police say Mangione was found in possession of several pieces of evidence linking him to Thompson's murder.

Among those items, a fake New Jersey ID he reportedly used to check into a New York City hostel prior to the shooting.

Officers also recovered a ghost gun and suppressor, capable of firing a 9mm round.

Detectives are investigating whether it's the same gun used in the shooting.

A three page note, apparently critical of corporate America, was also seized, possibly revealing a motive for the killing.

Mangione was born and raised in Baltimore County, and is the cousin of sitting Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, who represents District 42A.

He graduated in 2016 from Gilman School as class valedictorian, before attending college at University of Pennsylvania.

Investigators say Mangione last lived in Hawaii. Police said they are not aware of any prior arrest record.

Until Monday, a nationwide manhunt was launched in search of Thompson's killer.

NYPD released various surveillance photos of the man now identified as Mangione over the weekend, leading to a large number of tips being called in.

For now Mangione remains held in Pennsylvania on a firearms possession charge. He's expected to be extradited to New York sometime in the future to face murder charges.

UnitedHealth issued this statement reacting to the arrest.

"Our hope is that today's apprehension brings some relief to Brian's family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy. We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation. We ask that everyone respect the family's privacy as they mourn."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.