Rita's is icing you out for FREE

Change can be sweet.

Rita’s is giving away free 6-ounce Italian ice on the first day of spring, Tuesday, March 19.

Customers will be able to choose from any of the 75+ flavors on the menu, including Rita’s brand new Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice, which is the dessert cousin of the beloved candy.

Those who want to try the Sour Patch flavor will have to act quickly as it’s only available for a limited time.

The chain is expecting a lot of guests. They predict that they will be giving away about 1 million cups of that sweet ice.