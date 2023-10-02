Richard Worley confirmed as Baltimore Police Commissioner

BALTIMORE — Richard Worley was voted in as Baltimore's newest Police Commissioner Monday evening.

It was a majority vote from City Council.

Worley CONFIRMED by full Council as Baltimore Police Commissioner. @WMAR2News — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) October 2, 2023

Phylicia Porter from District 10, was a no vote.

Her district includes the Brooklyn Homes community where the deadly mass shooting happened that killed two and injured 28 others.

She cited the after-action report as a reason for her decision.