Richard Worley confirmed as Baltimore Police Commissioner

BALTIMORE — Richard Worley was voted in as Baltimore's newest Police Commissioner Monday evening.
It was a majority vote from City Council.
Worley CONFIRMED by full Council as Baltimore Police Commissioner. @WMAR2News— Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) October 2, 2023
Phylicia Porter from District 10, was a no vote.
Her district includes the Brooklyn Homes community where the deadly mass shooting happened that killed two and injured 28 others.
She cited the after-action report as a reason for her decision.