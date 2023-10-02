Watch Now
Richard Worley confirmed as Baltimore Police Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley was tapped to be the acting BPD Police Commissioner on Thursday, June 8, 2023 following the announcement that Commissioner Michael Harrison would be stepping down. Mayor Brandon Scott announced the same day that he'd be nominating Worley for the position.
Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 18:15:50-04

BALTIMORE — Richard Worley was voted in as Baltimore's newest Police Commissioner Monday evening.

It was a majority vote from City Council.

Phylicia Porter from District 10, was a no vote.

Her district includes the Brooklyn Homes community where the deadly mass shooting happened that killed two and injured 28 others.

She cited the after-action report as a reason for her decision.

