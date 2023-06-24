Reward grows to $42,000 for information in Trevor White case

BALTIMORE — It has been a year since someone killed Trevor White.

And now, you could earn $42,000 for helping Metro Crime Stoppers find his killer.

One relative of Trevor White asked WMAR not to use her name. She takes things day by day - but she's still holding out hope for justice.

"Each day we continuously pray and hope for leads on his case," said the relative.

"His children miss him dearly. He was their hero. And for someone to do this, in a cowardly way, is something that tears the family apart," she added.

White was 40 years old; he co-owned a restaurant and had an accounting firm, and worked with a nonprofit focused on affordable housing.

His contributions to Baltimore came to an untimely end this time last year - he was gunned down.

READ MORE: 'No respect for life': Owner of soul food restaurant killed during violent weekend in Baltimore

And with a year gone by since his murder, there's a new plea for anything that might lead to something.

A reward for information is up to $42,000, according to Metro Crime Stoppers, which contributes some of that money but the vast majority of it, $34,000 is coming privately, including money from people who want to see his killer brought to justice.

"It makes me feel so joyful so blessed to know Trevor has touched so many lives, and that everyone wants to see justice prevail for him," White's relative continued.

"We know he’s up there, we know he’s looking down on us."

You will, as always, remain completely anonymous when you send information to Metro Crime Stoppers. They can be reached at 1-866-756-2587 or their website.