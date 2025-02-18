Restaurant, market, cycling/yoga & more coming to historic South Balt. building

BALTIMORE — A historic Baltimore slaughterhouse is being transformed into an ambitious new community space - part of the redevelopment of the Riverside area, next to the growing Baltimore Peninsula.

Renovations are underway on the Riverside project, at Light and Wells streets.

Deals are being negotiated for "a restaurant, a market, and a cycling and yoga operator," among the six available spaces on the ground floor, according to a press release sent today.

Across the street, a pottery studio is moving into a former auto shop.

Mudhouse Pottery Studio just signed a lease at 1827 Marshall Street and plans to open this spring.

Its owner, Sarah Ahart, is a project manager at the National Aquarium who has lived in south Baltimore for more than 20 years.

Lee & Associates, which is overseeing the leases of both Mudhouse and the Riverside complex, said in a press release:

South Baltimore City is craving for a community gathering spot where people of all ages can gather and exhibit some creative energy and Sarah Ahart is perfectly suited to lead this effort. The positive possibilities for Mudhouse Pottery Studio are endless including working with young people for a creative outlet, bringing together senior citizens and offering businesses a team-building exercise.

The Riverside project was expected to cost $12 million and is partly paid for by the Federal and Competitive State Historic Tax Credit program.