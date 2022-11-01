Watch Now
Millions of tax credits awarded for historic buildings in Baltimore City, County

Posted at 1:16 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 13:16:18-04

BALTIMORE — The state of Maryland is giving more than $12.4 million in tax credits to revitalize historic buildings in Baltimore City and County. That's composed of $11.6 million for the city, and about $914,000 for the county.

The credits include $5 million toward the Fidelity Building on Charles Street downtown, and $2.5 million to rebuild a vacant property on Harford Road near Grindon Avenue in Lauraville called the Markley Building.

It's part of an award from the Maryland Historical Trust, which is giving a total of more than $19 million in revitalization tax credits to 16 projects statewide.

Awards for Baltimore City include:

  • $5 million to turn the Fidelity Building high-rise on North Charles Street to a commercial and residential space (estimated total cost of $45 million)
  • $2.5 million to turn the vacant Markley Building on Harford Road in Lauraville into "a mix of retail and office space for locally-owned shops, artisans, and eateries." (estimated total cost of $10 million)
  • $2.1 million to turn the Ford Building, on West Baltimore Street in the Union Square-Hollins Market area, into "a mixed-use live-work art center" with retail and homes for "workers, entrepreneurs, and artists." (estimated total cost of $10.5 million)
  • $1.8 million to turn Upton Mansion on West Lanvale Street into a home for Afro Charities and research center for the AFRO American Newspaper Archives (total estimated cost of $7.2 million)
  • $181,287.29 to turn the former Heinz Riverside Abbattoir slaughterhouse on South Light Street into a mixed-use food hall, market, and office space (total estimated cost of $8.3 million)

Awards for Baltimore County include:

  • $220,000 to turn Groff's Mill, off of Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills, into event and office space, as well as rehab the mill and brick home (estimated total cost of $1.1 million)
  • $400,000 to upgrade the Long Green Farm Barn, part of Boordy Vineyards on Long Green Pike (estimated total cost of $2 million)
  • $182,464 to turn Glen Arm Station, on Glen Arm Road, into a coffee shop and "community anchor to the Long Green Valley" (estimated total cost of $912,320)
  • $112,000 to rehab Plinlimmon Farm, off of Lyons Mill Road in Owings Mills, to accommodate office space (estimated total cost of $560,000)

Gov. Larry Hogan said the tax credits "will breathe new life into our communities and towns,” and state Planning Secretary Rob McCord said in a statement:

“The preservation of these historic sites enhances our state’s history and encourages projects that support the enjoyment of our state’s history, culture, and scenic beauty.”

