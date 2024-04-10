Redevelopment of historic Fed Hill slaughterhouse moves forward

BALTIMORE — A project to turn a historic Federal Hill slaughterhouse into a "central gathering spot in South Baltimore" is moving forward.

The leasing broker was announced today forRiverside, which is set for a $12 million redevelopment to put local businesses into the 35,000-square-foot site. A federal tax credit for historic spaces is paying for part of that cost.

The building - known as the 135-year-old Heinze Riverside Abattoir - is at the corner of Light and Wells streets. It's on the National Registry of Historic Places.

When it's rebuilt, it'll support up to four restaurants, and the broker is targeting local "restaurants, bakeries, coffee roasters, studio-spaces, and boutique fitness concepts" for the space.

It will honor the building's "history by restoring exposed Maryland brick, steel beams, expansive skylights over sunlit atrium, and a mezzanine-level meeting space designed to function as the gathering space for the local community."

Lee & Associates’ Glenn Ulick said in a statement: