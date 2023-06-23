Timonium barricade called off by police

TIMONIUM, Md. — Police say a Friday morning barricade situation in Timonium has been resolved.

Residents living in and around the 100 block of E. Timonium Road were previously told to shelter indoors while police investigated.

Traffic was also temorarily rerouted along E. Timonium Road between Greenmeadow Drive and Eastridge Road.

Within two-hours police called off the barricade.

Police have not yet released any specifics of what led to the barricade.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

