Residents at housing facility upset with delayed response to power outage

BALTIMORE — Some people living off Aisquith Street in Baltimore woke up over the weekend with no power and went days without it.

Some are elderly and some have kids and are frustrated with the delayed response from the property management company.

Two transformers went down at the Pleasant View Gardens where many people were without power since early Saturday morning, losing food and living in cold conditions until Tuesday.

RELATED: Housing Complex power restored, without power for days

"Friday going into Saturday, at about two in the morning, we heard this great big boom and the power went off,” said Zelda Johnson, who lives at Pleasant View Gardens.

Johnson lives in one of the over 80 units at Pleasant View Gardens that went days without power. She says she just got out of the hospital not long ago from a heart attack.

She has to use equipment at night while she sleeps. But without electricity, she went without.

"I was sick. My oxygens for me to be breathing at nighttime, my CPAP, my nebulizer to help me breath and stuff,” said Johnson.

Another person, who didn’t want to be identified, says she's been living at the this housing complex for nine years and has two young children. She says no one from the management of the property showed up to help until Monday, after all her food went bad.

"Saturday we didn't hear anything, Sunday we didn't hear nothing until Monday morning, that's when they were having food at the front office. But we still got food that we got to survive off of that's gone bad,” a resident said.

She says they were told if they don't have rental insurance there's nothing they can do about all the food they lost.

The Michaels Organization is the owner and manager of the property. Laura Zaner, the spokeswoman, says they found out Saturday about the outage.

They don't know why the transformers went down and to get the parts and someone to repair them took time.

“Just for the fuses which took care of the main amount of apartments, the majority of apartments, they had to look all over the country and so we were finally able to get them overnighted. They were found in Texas yesterday and they were overnighted and they've been installed today,” said Zaner.

She says with one transformer repaired, 80% of the homes have full power. There are still 20 homes that are hooked up to a generator as they have to completely replace the other one

The Michaels Organization did provide food at the community center which also had for them to charge their phones and warm up. Councilman Robert Stokes along with The Franciscan Center also had some meals for them during the outage.