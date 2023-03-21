Senior Housing Complex without power since Saturday, residents frustrated

BALTIMORE — A handful of residents, who live in Pleasant View Gardens on Aisquith Street in Baltimore, say their power has been out since early Saturday morning. These residents emailed WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii expressing their frustrations over the situation and their food destroyed from lack of electricity.

The housing complex, which serves families and seniors, accepts housing vouchers but is not run by the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. The Michaels Organization is the manager and owner of the property.

Laura Zaner, a spokeswoman with The Michaels Organization, confirmed that the power outage is impacting 80-85 units. The complex lost power on Saturday when two transformers went down simultaneously.

Zaner said the parts to repair one of the transformers are now on-site, and she expects the transformer to be operational by Tuesday evening or Wednesday. This should restore power to 80 percent of the homes without power. The Michaels Organization is working to secure a high-capacity generator to restore power to the remaining 20 percent of homes, while they work to repair or replace the second transformer that went down.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Zaner didn't know how or why both transformers went down at the same time and said this hasn't happened to any of their other properties in the past.

Zaner added that The Michaels Organization is providing food to residents, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner and are keeping the community center open for residents to get warm, charge their phones, and heat up food.

And while renters insurance typically covers spoiled food due to an outage, some of the residents said they can't afford renters insurance and are seeking reimbursement from the property manager.

This story will be updated with any additional information on this outage and when it's expected to be restored.