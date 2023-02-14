Report reveals details in 2022 officer-involved shooting in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General released it's investigate report of the June 2022 fatal officer-involved shooting in Towson.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Virginia Avenue for a report of an unknown trouble. Police arrived on scene and heard gunshots coming from inside the building.

After gaining entry into the building, officers went to the 11th floor where they then identified the apartment from which the disturbance was coming from and knocked on the door.

A man, who was later identified as Joseph Robert Thompson, answered the door armed with a handgun.

Thompson quickly stepped back from the door, raised his gun, and fired at police.

Officers Scott Johnson, Cody Klapka, and Robert Fitzgerald returned fire striking Thompson, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An officer was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand. Police also found a woman inside the building suffering from gunshot wounds, she was also taken to a local hospital and later released. According to police, she was shot by Thompson.

Body worn camera footage of the incident was released on June 30, 2022.

The investigation by the IID was finished in December of 2022.

The Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office notified the IID on January 13, of it's decision to not prosecute the case.