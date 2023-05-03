Report: Fatal-officer involved shooting case won't be prosecuted in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Investigative reports were released by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General for a fatal-officer involved shooting in Frederick County.

In those reports, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office announced their decision not to prosecute the case.

The incident happened on November 29, around 2:10 a.m., when deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 5800 block of Haller Place for a 911 call.

The man identified as Aaron Mensah, was attacking and stabbing his mother and father.

Mensah didn't live there, but called his sister to gain access to the house.

After an argument between Mensah and his parents, he began attacking.

Review of body-worn camera footage shows officers began speaking with Mensah when they arriveed and gave him commands to "drop the knife."

After an officer fired a non-lethal round at Mensah, he began moving towards officers.

Multiple officers deployed their tasers, while others deployed their firearms. Mensah was pronounced dead on the scene.

The mother and father were taken to the hospital where the father was pronounced dead.

The IID report determined the available evidence would make it difficult to prove that any officer's use of deadly force violated the Maryland Use of Force Statute.

It also goes on to say the officers used deadly force in complete self-defense.