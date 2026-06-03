Repeat speeders will have to be electronically monitored before getting driver license back

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — We first told you about it in April, a new Maryland law aimed at super speeders.

Senate Bill 366, also known as the Intelligent Speed Assistance System Pilot Program, is now official.

It will electronically monitor drivers whose licenses are suspended or revoked due to repeat speeding violations.

The idea is very similar to that of Ignition Interlock Devices for DUI offenders.

Intelligent Speed Assistance technology uses GPS and sensors that prevents vehicles from passing posted speed limits.

Drivers would be required to enter the program in order to get their license back.

RELATED: Repeat Maryland speeding drivers could be forced to undergo 1 year of monitoring before getting license back

While the law takes effect on October 1, 2026, the program is expected to be fully implemented by October 1, 2027.

The pilot is set to last through June 30, 2031.