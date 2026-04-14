Repeat Maryland speeding drivers could be forced to undergo 1 year of monitoring before getting license back

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Many drivers are familiar with Ignition Interlock Devices installed in cars of those with past DUI and/or DWI convictions.

This particular system detects a driver’s blood alcohol content by requiring a breath sample before their car will start.

Here in Maryland it's called "Noah's Law."

During the 2026 Legislative Session State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 366, also known as the Intelligent Speed Assistance System Pilot Program.

The idea is very similar to that of Ignition Interlock Devices, except it pertains to repeat speeding violators.

Intelligent Speed Assistance technology uses GPS and sensors that prevents vehicles from passing posted speed limits.

Drivers who've accumulated enough points resulting in their license being suspended or revoked would be required to enter the program.

Program enrollment depends on the number of prior offenses and how much time has elapsed between them.

However, the bill indicates most violators would need to be in the program for one-year. Those who don't finish as intended will not have their driver's license returned.

Much like Ignition Interlock Devices, the driver would be responsible for all expenses related to installation of the speed system.

The price of such a device is not specifically mentioned in the legislation, although just to enroll in the program would cost $50, not to mention all additional administrative fees associated with reinstating a driver's license.

As for potential privacy concerns, the bill states a driver's device information would only be accessed for anonymous research, or to ensure compliance. Whatever is collected must be destroyed after 30 days, and may not be sold by the government for any purpose.

According to the bill's fiscal and policy note, the MVA anticipates approximately 678 individuals having to enroll in the program each year.

If and when the bill is signed into law by Governor Wes Moore, it would go into effect on October 1, 2026.

The MVA would then have to issue a status report on the program by December 30, 2029.