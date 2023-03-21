Remains found in abandoned container, identified as missing 75-year-old Versey Spell

BALTIMORE — Police have identified a woman whose remains were found inside an abandoned container on Liberty Heights Avenue, earlier this month.

Versey Spell, 75, had been missing since October 2022.

Last November WMAR spoke with Versey's sister, Bettea Brown-Wilson, who was one of the last to hear from her.

“We had went out for her doctor’s appointment and came back, had dinner. My husband took her home and that’s the last anybody had seen her,” Brown-Wilson told WMAR reporter Brittney Verner.

Brown-Wilson grew more suspicious of her sister's disappearance when she received a startling call five days later.

“[Versey's] landlord sent her brother to the house to check on my sister and the house, and the house had been broken into upstairs and downstairs and my sister was missing from the house,” said Brown-Wilson. “They just destroyed her apartment completely, everything was all over the place."

But, that's not all of what was discovered at Versey's house. Someone was actually still inside, sleeping in Versey's bed.

“He asked who are you, and she said who are you, and he said you don’t live here and she said my friend brought me here, and he said your friend, this is my sister’s house, get out of her bed," said Brown-Wilson. And she just jumped up, pushed him and ran out the front door."

There were however some signs left of Versey.

According to Brown-Wilson, Versey was disabled and required a cain or walker to get around. Those items were left behind in her house, which is in the 3900 block of Barrington Road.

“It’s not like she’s going to walk anywhere or go with anybody because we are close knit family, and if she need a ride I will take her, my daughter will take her, somebody would take her and she wouldn’t go off with nobody,” Brown-Wilson said.

Despite her disability, we're told Versey still worked as a greeter at Camden Yards following a career with the VA.

After being reported missing, police issued a sliver alert for Versey while her family distributed flyers seeking tips from the community.

Brown-Wilson even held a vigil for Versey last November, months before her body was discovered.

Police have not revealed any potential motive or suspects in the case as of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.